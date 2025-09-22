Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: 5 Rumored Wild Card Contestants Including TV Stars Revealed

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu is gearing up for its first major twist of the season. A special “2.0 Event” is being planned for the second or third week of October, where host Akkineni Nagarjuna is expected to reveal a fresh batch of wild card entries. This move is designed to shake up the dynamics inside the house and bring a new wave of drama and excitement for viewers.

According to the latest buzz, five wild card contestants are already lined up to enter. The names include popular TV actress Suhasini, Alekya Chitti Pickles Ramya, Divvela Madhuri, and Kavya. Adding to the intrigue, Siva, who is the boyfriend of last season’s contestant Priyanka Jain, is also rumored to be joining the show. These entries are expected to bring a mix of established personalities and new faces that could spark fresh equations and rivalries.

In addition to the confirmed names, sources suggest that the commoner category will also see an entry. Naga Prasanth’s name is said to be finalized for this spot, making him the new face representing the audience inside the house. Actor Taneesh and TV actor Amar Deep are also being considered, though it remains to be seen if they will be part of the final lineup.

Wild card entries have always played a pivotal role in Bigg Boss, often changing the course of the game by challenging existing bonds and power centers. With the entry of five or more contestants in October, the show is expected to hit a fresh high in terms of drama and unpredictability. Fans are already speculating how the new faces will clash or bond with the current housemates, making the upcoming weeks some of the most anticipated this season.