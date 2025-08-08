August 8 - 10 Heavy rain alert for Telangana; School Holidays!

As Telangana celebrates the festival of Varalakshmi Vratam on August 8 and 9, which are declared as school holidays, the state is also bracing for more heavy rains. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for several districts in Telangana, warning of heavy to very heavy rains in the coming days. A surface trough in the Bay of Bengal has strengthened, leading to moderate to heavy rains across the state since Thursday afternoon.

According to the department, districts such as Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Wanaparthy, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Nagarkurnool can expect heavy to very heavy rains from evening to night. Other districts may experience moderate to very heavy rains during the same period.

Hyderabad city, which was severely affected by heavy rains on Thursday evening, may experience a different scenario today. The Meteorological Department predicts dry weather in most areas, with moderate to very heavy rains likely in some areas from the evening onwards.

The heavy rains have already caused chaos in the city, with flooded roads and traffic jams stretching for kilometers. Vehicles were stranded, and life came to a standstill in many areas.

The authorities are closely monitoring the situation and are taking necessary measures to mitigate the impact of the heavy rains. Residents are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions to stay safe.

The state government has urged citizens to remain vigilant and follow safety guidelines during this period. With the weather forecast indicating more heavy rains, everyone needs to be prepared and take necessary precautions to avoid any untoward incidents.

