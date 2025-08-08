August 8, 2025 School Holiday in AP; Here's why!

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Friday, August 8, 2025, as monsoon activity intensifies over the region. Due to the influence of the southwest monsoon, strengthened by a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal and southern interior Karnataka, widespread showers are expected in coastal Andhra, Rayalaseema, and northern districts. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely in some areas. It is also known that August 8 is a School Holiday in Andhra Pradesh.

Districts such as Kurnool, Anantapur, Kadapa, Prakasam, and Nellore may witness heavy rainfall at isolated places, prompting officials to urge residents to take precautions and avoid unnecessary travel during intense showers.

School Holiday on August 8, 2025 – Varalakshmi Vratam

In addition to the weather alerts, schools in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will remain closed on Friday, August 8, 2025, in observance of Varalakshmi Vratam, a significant Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi.

Varalakshmi Vratam is celebrated widely in South India, especially by married women, who perform special pujas seeking blessings for prosperity, health, and family well-being. The day holds deep cultural importance, and many educational institutions have declared a holiday to allow families to take part in the rituals and festivities.

A Month of Disruptions for Schools

This holiday comes at a time when educational schedules are already impacted by weather conditions. In July, heavy rains forced school closures in several districts, and now, with festivals and continued monsoon activity, August is expected to see more breaks in the academic calendar.

While students welcome the time off, teachers and parents express concern over syllabus completion with exams approaching. Many schools are planning extra classes and revision sessions to make up for the lost time.