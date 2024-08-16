August 16 to August 21: Heavy Rains in Telangana for Next Five Days

Low atmospheric pressure continues in the Bay of Bengal, prompting the Meteorological Department to issue a rainfall forecast for the state. There is a chance of heavy rains in the state for the next five days i.e. August 16 to August 21, 2024.

Changes in the weather and rain are expected due to the monsoon trough and the trough in the Bay of Bengal. Expect hot and sunny conditions from morning until afternoon, followed by rain in the evening and nighttime.

The IMD has forecasted heavy rains today and tomorrow (August 16 and August 17) in the state. In anticipation of heavy rains today, a yellow alert has been issued for several districts.

August 16

Heavy rains are expected in Telangana today, particularly in the districts of Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal. There is also a possibility of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 km/h in various districts of Telangana.

Light to moderate rains are likely in many parts of Telangana today. In Hyderabad, there is a chance of moderate rain this evening, with isolated heavy showers.

August 17

Tomorrow , heavy rains are expected in Telangana, particularly in the districts of Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal. There is also a possibility of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 km/h) in various districts of Telangana.