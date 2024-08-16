Person in Constitutional position giving wings to narrative aimed at destroying economy: V-P Dhankhar's dig at Rahul

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday red-flagged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's attempts to 'spread propaganda' and 'giving wings' to an anti-India narrative, whose sole objective is to derail and destroy the nation's economy.

Addressing a batch of law students at the National Law University (NLU), Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed concerns over the 'disturbing trend' as he highlighted that a person sitting in a Constitutional position was behind this.

Dhankhar's remarks were apparently directed at the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi over his endorsement of Hindenburg Research's baseless and malicious report and also questioning of the credentials of market regulator, Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI).

"I got extremely worried when a person holding a Constitutional position, just last week, declared in a well-publicised media. I would say campaign, beseeching the Supreme Court to suo-motu invoke jurisdiction to give wings to a narrative aimed at destroying our economy," Dhankhar said, addressing the law students.

He also urged the youth to neutralise forces that prioritise partisan or self-interest over national welfare, emphasising that such actions undermine the nation's rise.

Notably, LoP Rahul Gandhi and the Congress went full-throttle in lambasting Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over the report and charges by the US-based short-seller and accused the latter of compromising the country's key financial institutions.

Rahul Gandhi demanded answers from the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and also sought a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe.

A bitter barb-trading followed, wherein the BJP accused the former Congress president as well as the grand old party of conspiring with foreign firms in hindering the nation's growth.

"Jurisdiction of institution is defined by the Indian Constitution, be it legislature, be it executive, be it judiciary. Jurisdiction of courts is decided. Look around the globe, look at the Supreme Court in the US, the highest court in the UK or other formats. Has there been suo-motu cognisance even once? Has a remedy been created beyond what is provided in the Constitution? The Constitution provides original jurisdiction, appellate jurisdiction. It provides review also," Dhankhar further said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.