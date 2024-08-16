Nearly 1 million acres of monsoon paddy affected by floods in Myanmar

Yangon, Aug 16 (IANS) Nearly 1 million acres of monsoon paddy fields in Myanmar were reportedly affected by floods this year.

Some of the paddy fields need to be recultivated, while others, once the water recedes, will not require recultivation, Myanmar official daily The Mirror reported on Friday.

The Myanmar Rice Federation is working to support the paddy fields that need to be recultivated with seeds and fertilisers, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the report.

Myanmar experienced widespread flooding in many areas in July and early August, displacing thousands of people, affecting paddy fields, and disrupting transportation.

Heavy rains and rising water levels in rivers and creeks caused flooding in the Southeast Asian country.

In Myanmar, heavy rains are typical in July and August, the middle of the rainy season.

