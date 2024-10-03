October 3: Indian Investors Lose 11 Lakh Crore due to Middle East Crisis

Tensions exist around the globe, and stock markets have reacted severely to them. Tensions between Iran and Israel are rising as they are now at the Brink of War, leading to India's decline in Asian Markets. On Thursday, there was a significant selloff in the Indian equities market, with both Sensex and Nifty falling more than 1,700 and 500 points, respectively.

Global Tensions Scare Stock Markets

Global markets have seen a wave of selling because of fears arising from the possibility of an Iran–Israel war. The conflict paved interest in its relation to oil prices and the Asian stability of oil, and this impacted the Asian markets, including India.

On Thursday, the Indian Sensex and Nifty shed more than 2 per cent of their stock market depth. Most of the significant Indian stocks, such as Tata Motors, Asian Paints, and Reliance Industries, witnessed a cutback. Due to rising geopolitical risks, the market may remain unstable in the next couple of days.

It began when Iran fired more than 200 missiles at Israel after the assassination of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah. The attack has taken tension in the Middle East to another level as people wait for the probability of a total war to break out. Global markets are already constrained, and investors are ready to suffer a further contraction.

