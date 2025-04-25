Over 70pc Indians seeking GenAI to boost productivity, communication skills: Report

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) More than 70 per cent of Indians are seeking generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) tools to boost their productivity as well as communication skills, a new report said on Friday.

The report by Google and Kantar, based on a survey of over 8,000 people across 18 cities, analysed Gen AI adoption, potential, and impact among people in India. It underlined the massive headroom for Gen-AI adoption in India, and people's desire to use such tools to excel in life.

The report found that while AI excitement is high, it's still early days for adoption: 60 per cent aren't familiar with AI, and only 31 per cent have tried any Generative AI tool.

At the same time, it also showed a strong, innate desire among Indians to improve and excel, with the majority seeking to boost productivity (72 per cent), enhance creativity (77 per cent), and communicate more effectively (73 per cent) in their daily lives.

About 76 per cent said they use AI to save time on everyday tasks like planning travel or managing budgets, and 84 per cent use it to be more creative with everyday tasks like helping kids with homework or trying recipes.

The report also showed how Google's AI assistant Gemini is helping Indians boost their confidence and capabilities.

About 92 per cent of Gemini users reported a boost in confidence, 93 per cent reported it has supercharged their productivity, while 85 per cent Gemini users feel it helps spark their creativity.

“We’re seeing Gemini make a difference in how they feel about their own capabilities, with 92 per cent of Gemini users feeling more confident in their daily lives. Our focus with Gemini has always been to harness Google's leading innovation to build a truly personal, helpful AI assistant for everyone, and we’re glad to see that come alive in so many meaningful ways across ages, cities, needs, and languages,” said Shekar Khosla, Vice President, Marketing, Google India.

The report also shared Gemini’s top use cases in India spanning across diverse needs: simplifying complex information, offering 'how-to' guides, generating creative ideas, assisting with writing, and even culinary exploration.

