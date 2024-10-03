Five ITIs in Punjab to be upgraded to provide 5,000 jobs annually

Chandigarh, Oct 3 (IANS) To enhance technical education and empower youth with industry-relevant skills, five Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Punjab are set for a major transformation and will be providing 5,000 jobs annually.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Punjab's Department of Technical Education and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Vikramjit Singh Sahney in the presence of State Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains.

As per the pact, Sahney will contribute Rs 10 crore to upgrade five ITIs in Ludhiana, Patiala, Mohali, Sunam and Lalru.

Moreover, Sahney will establish three world-class skill centres in Patiala, Jalandhar and Ludhiana along with the already existing multi-skill development centre in Amritsar, where over 5,000 youth will receive free-of-cost skill training and jobs annually.

Sahney said through this initiative, he aims to transform these institutions into skill centres of excellence by introducing cutting-edge technology and infrastructure.

The upgrade includes the installation of modern machinery such as CNC turners, robotic welders, and 3D printers, skill development labs, and the renovation of the buildings.

Additionally, these centres will be linked with local industries, ensuring a robust industry connection for placements and apprenticeships for ITI students.

Sahney said he is in touch with the local industry near all these five ITIs, and with the help of institute management committees, there will be an industrial connect for placements and apprenticeships for ITI students.

"I am committed to upgrading these ITIs into centres of excellence, which will not only offer top-notch training but will also serve as a bridge between skilled youth and the industries that require their expertise," Sahney added.

Education Minister Bains said this initiative is a contribution towards transforming the ITIs into modern hubs of skill development.

By introducing cutting-edge technology and industry linkages, these centres of excellence will not only enhance the youths' employability but also bridge the skill gap in the local industry.

