Dr Kasturirangan: A legacy spanning decades that left an indelible mark on space science, education in India

Bengaluru, April 25 (IANS) Dr. Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan, who passed away on Friday morning, was a distinguished Indian space scientist and visionary leader who significantly advanced India's space and education sectors.

Dr. Kasturirangan passed away on Friday at the age of 84 in Bengaluru. His visionary leadership in space exploration and education reform has left an indelible mark on India's scientific and academic landscapes.

Born on October 24, 1940, in Ernakulam, Kerala, Dr. Kasturirangan pursued his undergraduate and postgraduate studies in physics at the University of Mumbai. He later obtained his doctoral degree in experimental high-energy astronomy from the Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad.​

Dr. Kasturirangan's exemplary work earned him numerous accolades and he was awarded the Padma Shri (1982), Padma Bhushan (1992), and Padma Vibhushan (2000) by the Government of India. ​

Dr. Kasturirangan served as the Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from 1994 to 2003. During his tenure, he oversaw several pivotal developments.

He played a crucial role in the development and operationalisation of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV), enhancing India's self-reliance in space technology. ​

He supervised the launch of key remote sensing satellites like IRS-1C and IRS-1D, as well as the advancement of INSAT communication satellites and ocean observation satellites such as IRS-P3 and IRS-P4. ​

Under his leadership, ISRO initiated studies that laid the groundwork for India's first lunar mission, Chandrayaan-1.

Beyond his work in space science, Dr. Kasturirangan made significant contributions to India's education sector. He chaired the committee responsible for drafting the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, aiming to revamp India's educational framework. ​

He served as the Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University and as the Chairman of the Karnataka Knowledge Commission, influencing higher education and research policies. ​

Dr. Kasturirangan was a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha from 2003 to 2009 and served on the erstwhile Planning Commission of India, contributing to national policy-making in science and education.

His honours include the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award in Engineering Sciences (1983), M.P. Birla Memorial Award in Astronomy (1997), and the Theodore von Karman Award (2007), among others.

He authored over 200 scientific papers and edited six books, significantly contributing to the fields of astronomy and space science.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated on Friday, “The passing of the renowned space scientist Dr. K. Kasturirangan, who elevated India's flag in the field of space technology to great heights, has come as a shock.

“Dr. Kasturirangan, hailing from Karnataka, had immense love and concern for our state.

“As the long-time Chairman of ISRO and Director of the Indian Space Commission, Dr. Kasturirangan's contributions have made India a globally-recognised leader in space science.

“I also share in the sorrow of his family members and admirers at the loss of Dr. Kasturirangan. I pray for peace for his soul.”

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda stated, “Saddened by the passing away of Dr. K Kasturirangan, eminent scientist, science administrator, educationist, and former Chairman of ISRO. His contributions to the scientific development of India will be remembered for long. Om Shanti.”

BJP State President and MLA, B.Y. Vijayendra, also expressed deep condolences on the passing of Dr Kasturirangan.

Vijayendra stated that he would “pray to God to grant strength to the family, friends, and admirers of the deceased to bear the pain of their loss” and that the “soul of the departed may rest in eternal peace.”

