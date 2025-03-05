Tackling obesity not just personal concern but a national responsibility: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS): Tackling the rising levels of obesity, which contributes to several health burdens, is not just a personal concern but a national responsibility, said Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh.

Addressing the 'National Obesity Summit", organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on the occasion of "World Obesity Day", the Minister emphasised that obesity is not just a lifestyle issue but a major public health challenge that requires coordinated efforts from the government, industry, the medical fraternity and also the society.

"Obesity is a multifactorial challenge and needs multifactorial preventive strategies," said Singh, a Professor of Medicine and a renowned Diabetologist.

"Obesity is not just a personal concern; it is a national responsibility. As we envision India in 2047, we must ensure that our young population remains healthy, productive, and free from preventable lifestyle diseases," he added.

India ranks second globally in childhood obesity, with over 1.4 crore children affected.

"We often take pride in having chubby babies, but this comes at a cost. Central obesity, particularly among Indians, is an independent and a serious health risk factor," he said, while elaborating how obesity significantly contributes to non-communicable diseases such as type-2 diabetes mellitus, cardiovascular disorders, and fatty liver disease.

The Union Minister acknowledged the Indian phenotype’s unique vulnerability to central obesity, citing studies that show even lean-looking Indians carry a higher percentage of visceral fat compared to their Western counterparts. Singh also expressed concern over the rising prevalence of obesity despite widespread awareness campaigns and medical advancements.

"On one hand, we talk about fitness and wellness, but on the other, obesity rates continue to surge. This paradox must be addressed with scientific rigor and societal commitment," he noted.

The MoS stressed the economic burden obesity places on families, with many patients struggling to afford long-term treatment for metabolic disorders. He emphasised the need for a strategic response and called for an industry-government partnership to develop cost-effective, universal screening models for obesity and metabolic diseases.

"We cannot leave this fight solely to diabetologists or obesity specialists. It requires a national commitment involving policymakers, medical experts, and industry leaders," he asserted.

He suggested a public-private model where routine health screenings include obesity markers, particularly in hospital settings, to facilitate early diagnosis and intervention.

Notably, the Minister cautioned against new quick-fix solutions, such as weight-loss injections and fad diets, stressing the importance of sustainable lifestyle changes.

"The real solution lies in self-discipline -- understanding our body, regulating our diet, and adopting a balanced approach to health," he said.

