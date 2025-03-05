Director Prabhu Solomon turns actor for Udhaya, Ajmal-starrer ‘Accused’

Chennai, Mar 5 (IANS) Popular director Prabhu Solomon has now been roped in to play a pivotal role in director Prabhu Srinivas’s upcoming film ‘Accused’, featuring actors Udhaya, Ajmal and Yogi Babu in the lead.

Actor Udhayaa took to his Instagram page to thank the director for turning an actor for the film. Posting a picture of himself with the ace director on the sets of Accused, he wrote, “Thanks to director Prabhu Solomon sir…As an actor in Accused…”

The shooting of the film, which started in January this year, has been going on without a hitch with Yogi Babu and others participating in the filming process.

Sources say that the unit is particular about completing the film in March so as to be in a position to release film during the summer vacation.

Made under the banners of Jaeshan Studios, Sri Dayakaran Cine Productions, and MIY Studios, 'Accused' is a film produced on a grand budget by A.L. Udhaya, ‘Daya’ N. Panneerselvam, and M. Thangavel.

Directed by Prabhu Srinivas, a renowned director in the Kannada film industry known for his successful films, the film marks the silver jubilee year of Udhaya.

For the first time, Udhaya is acting with Ajmal and Yogi Babu in 'Accused'. The movie features popular Kannada actress Jahnvika as the female lead.

‘Accused’, a gangster drama, explores the idea that not everyone accused of a crime is guilty. It delves into how even good people can be affected by the errors in the system and turn gangsters. Sources say Udhaya will be seen in a role that he has never portrayed before. This film marks the first collaboration of Udhaya with Ajmal and Yogi Babu.

The cinematography of the film is being handled by Maruthanayagam I. Music for the film is by Naren Balakumar and editing is by renowned editor K L Praveen. The action sequences are being choreographed by the famous stunt director Stunt Silva.

