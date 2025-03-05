TN: Weather department predicts scorching heat in next few days

Chennai, March 5 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted intense heat across several parts of Tamil Nadu over the next few days.

Although peak summer is two months away, daytime temperatures are expected to soar, particularly in the suburbs of Chennai and other regions.

According to the RMC, maximum temperatures on Wednesday are expected to range between 36 and 40 degrees Celsius across the state.

The western interior and northern parts of the state are likely to continue experiencing hot afternoons, with temperatures hovering around 36 to 37 degrees Celsius.

The western suburbs of Chennai are expected to witness a 2 to 4 degrees Celsius rise in maximum temperatures, reaching around 36 degrees Celsius over the next couple of days.

Despite the rising temperatures, certain parts of Tamil Nadu may receive rainfall next week. From March 7 to 13, maximum temperatures are expected to remain normal to slightly above normal, ranging from 32 to 36 degrees Celsius.

Minimum temperatures may also rise slightly, especially in coastal and nearby districts.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPHPM) has issued a health advisory in response to the RMC's warning.

It has urged the public to stay hydrated and consume homemade drinks such as lemon water, buttermilk, lassi, and fruit juices with a pinch of salt, fruits and vegetables rich in water content.

People should stay indoors in well-ventilated and cool areas, keep windows and curtains closed during the day to block heat, and open them at night for ventilation, schedule outdoor activities during cooler hours, avoid direct sunlight, alcohol, caffeinated drinks, carbonated beverages, high-protein foods, and stale food, it said.

The advisory also warned not to leave children or pets inside parked vehicles, as temperatures inside can become dangerously high.

It emphasised extra precautions for infants, young children, pregnant women, and individuals with heart ailments or pre-existing conditions.

Outdoor workers are advised to limit sun exposure, avoid strenuous activities during peak heat hours, take frequent breaks in shaded areas, and drink water every 20 minutes.

Elderly individuals or those unwell and living alone should be monitored regularly. The public is advised to avoid stepping out between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. and to seek medical attention if experiencing dizziness, headaches, or heat stress symptoms.

