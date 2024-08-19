Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta remembers him on Raksha Bandhan: 'A great human'

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Shweta Singh Kirti, the elder sister of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput remembered her 'lovely brother', saying he was not only a great artist, but a great human too.

Taking to her Instagram account, Shweta shared a montage Reel video, which features throwback snaps and snippets of Sushant. There are many fan photographs also in the video.

The clip ends with a social media post of Sushant, which reads as: "what makes someone a star and someone a man, I would never know."

In a heartwarming caption, Shweta wrote: "Happy Rakhshabandhan my dear brother, you were not only a great artist but a great human to begin with. Look you have filled so many hearts with so much love. I wish to do the same and follow on your footsteps of spreading love and joy in the world.#sushantsinghrajput #rakhi #love".

Shweta also took to the Stories section and penned a note, saying, "Happy Rakshanandhan to my lovely brother, hope you always stay happy and protected in higher realms in the company of Gods."

On June 14, 2020, Sushant was found dead at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. He had reportedly committed suicide.

Sushant's residence in the Mont Blanc Apartments in Bandra is now owned by 'The Kerala Story' fame actress Adah Sharma.

The late actor had starred in TV shows like 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil', 'Zara Nachke Dikha', and 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4'. He is best known for the portrayal of Manav in the show 'Pavitra Rishta'. The show starred Ankita Lokhande as Archana.

He was in a romantic relationship with Ankita, however, the duo had parted ways in 2016.

Sushant has been a part of the 2013 buddy sports drama 'Kai Po Che!', directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The film starred Rajkummar Rao, and Amit Sadh. He has also appeared in 'Shuddh Desi Romance', 'PK', 'Raabta'.

He essayed the titular role in the 2016 biographical sports film 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', directed and co-written by Neeraj Pandey. The movie was based on the life of former Test, ODI and T20I captain of the Indian national cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The film also featured Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, and Anupam Kher.

Other movies which featured Sushant are-- 'Sonchiriya', 'Chhichhore', and 'Drive'.

The 2020 coming-of-age tragedy romance film 'Dil Bechara', directed by Mukesh Chhabra, was Sushant's posthumous release. It starred Sanjana Sanghi as a terminal cancer patient.

