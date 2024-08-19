August OTT: 18 new movie releases this week!

One of the most anticipated movies, Mr Bachchan and Double Ismart, was released on August 15, Independence Day. However, both movies received negative reviews, with remarks about poor screenplays and stories. On the other hand, Aay received positive reviews, and Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan also performed well in Telugu theatres.

Many movies missed the golden opportunity of the long weekend OTT release but are now being released this week on various platforms. As per the reports, nearly 18 movies have been released on OTT platforms to entertain the audience. The list of films is as follows:

Amazon Prime

Angry Young Man: The Salim Javed Story (Hindi Series) - August 20

Kalki 2898 AD (Telugu Movie) - August 22

Follow Karlo Yaar (Hindi Series) - August 23

Raayan (Telugu Dubbed Movie) - August 23

Netflix

Jiji Precinct (Korean Series) - August 22

Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi Version) - 22nd August

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie Part 1 (Japanese Movie) - August 22

Mermaid Magic (English Series) - August 22

Incoming (English Movie) - August 23

The Frog (Korean Series) - August 23

Terror Tuesday: Extreme (Thai Series) - August 20

Hotstar

Garrrr (Telugu Dubbed Movie) - August 20

The Supremes at Earl's All You Can Eat (English Movie) - August 23

aha

Unarvugal Thodarakathai (Tamil Movie) - August 23

Jio movie

Drive Away Dolls (English Movie) - August 23

Apple Plus TV

Pachinko Season 2 (Korean Series) - August 23

Lion's Gate Play

In the Land of Saints and Sinners (English Movie) - August 23

Manorama

Swakaryam Sambhavahulam (Malayalam Movie) - August 23