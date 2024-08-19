August OTT: 18 new movie releases this week!
One of the most anticipated movies, Mr Bachchan and Double Ismart, was released on August 15, Independence Day. However, both movies received negative reviews, with remarks about poor screenplays and stories. On the other hand, Aay received positive reviews, and Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan also performed well in Telugu theatres.
Many movies missed the golden opportunity of the long weekend OTT release but are now being released this week on various platforms. As per the reports, nearly 18 movies have been released on OTT platforms to entertain the audience. The list of films is as follows:
Amazon Prime
Angry Young Man: The Salim Javed Story (Hindi Series) - August 20
Kalki 2898 AD (Telugu Movie) - August 22
Follow Karlo Yaar (Hindi Series) - August 23
Raayan (Telugu Dubbed Movie) - August 23
Netflix
Jiji Precinct (Korean Series) - August 22
Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi Version) - 22nd August
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie Part 1 (Japanese Movie) - August 22
Mermaid Magic (English Series) - August 22
Incoming (English Movie) - August 23
The Frog (Korean Series) - August 23
Terror Tuesday: Extreme (Thai Series) - August 20
Hotstar
Garrrr (Telugu Dubbed Movie) - August 20
The Supremes at Earl's All You Can Eat (English Movie) - August 23
aha
Unarvugal Thodarakathai (Tamil Movie) - August 23
Jio movie
Drive Away Dolls (English Movie) - August 23
Apple Plus TV
Pachinko Season 2 (Korean Series) - August 23
Lion's Gate Play
In the Land of Saints and Sinners (English Movie) - August 23
Manorama
Swakaryam Sambhavahulam (Malayalam Movie) - August 23