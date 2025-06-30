SLI will help people get a better understanding of the sport: Shriyanka Sadangi

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) With the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) unveiling the first-ever Shooting League of India (SLI) recently, rifle shooter Shriyanka Sadangi feels the league will play an important role in providing popularity and recognition to the athletes.

Expressing her excitement about the inaugural edition of SLI, Shriyanka said, "I am very excited. We have been wanting for a long time to have a shooting league and let’s see how it unfolds. It's a great opportunity for everyone. SLI will motivate a lot of young athletes to pursue the sport."

“It is a very good opportunity for the sport and for us. We have a lot of good, top international athletes who are going to be a part of this league. The standard of the Indian shooting team has gone up really high. I want them to get recognition at the world level. The sport should get a lot of popularity and I want people to know how much precision, finesse, and hard work goes behind it.

“SLI will help people to get the understanding of the sport like how do athletes prepare, what are the formats, how do they train. Overall, they can get a more in-depth idea about the athletes. The league can play an important role in providing visibility,” she added.

Reflecting on how to make shooting more exciting for audiences, the 30-year-old said, “We can incorporate a lot of day-to-day things which can be shown to people because everyone connects with that, like what do athletes do in their off time or show a glimpse of their life. While connecting with the journey of the athlete, people can get an aspiration and can get inspired while watching it. So, I think if it is made in a good, fun format, then people will find it very exciting and connecting.”

Shriyanka shared her thoughts on the wider impact of sports. “If we can make sports a part of our culture, then society will benefit a lot from it. The energy of youth will go in a positive way. I feel sports enhance your character and personality a lot. So, I think it is a very good building tool for society in general,” she concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.