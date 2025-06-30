Tamil Nadu Custodial Death: Ajith Kumar Tortured For Hours, Collapsed During ‘Illegal’ Interrogation

In yet another case of custodial death, a 27-year-old man, Ajith Kumar, allegedly died after being brutally tortured by a ‘special police team’ on June 29 (Saturday).

Ajith’s death marks the 24th custodial death reported in Tamil Nadu under the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) regime.

Ajith, a temporary security guard at the Madapuram Badrakaliamman Temple in Tirupuvanam, had been accused of stealing 10 sovereigns of gold jewellery from a devotee’s car.

He was first detained on June 27, after two women — Sivakami and her daughter Nikita — alleged that gold jewellery had gone missing from their vehicle. Police said Ajith had been asked to park the car. As he did not know how to drive, he sought help and later returned the keys to Nikita.

Ajith’s brother, Naveen, stated that Ajith and four other temple staff members were initially taken to the Tirupuvanam police station for questioning. They were released later the same day.

However, the same five individuals were detained again later that night for further interrogation. Around 4 a.m., the ‘special police team’ also picked up Naveen.

According to Naveen, the group was not taken to the police station but was instead driven around in a police vehicle. He alleged that the officers beat him for over 30 minutes and tied Ajith’s hands to force a confession.

Naveen later informed the Judicial Magistrate that the group was taken to multiple locations, including the Thirupuvanam Veterinary Hospital behind the Madapuram school hostel and an isolated lake area near a bus depot. He said Ajith was beaten for hours until he collapsed.

In a desperate bid to end the torture, Ajith offered to help the police recover the stolen gold. He directed them to a cow shed behind the Assistant Commissioner’s office at the temple. However, once there, he admitted to lying, saying he could no longer endure the torture. Shortly after, he collapsed.

Naveen was later informed that Ajith had been taken to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead. His body was then transferred to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for a post-mortem.

According to reports, the post-mortem, which lasted over five hours, revealed at least 15 external injuries and multiple grievous internal injuries on Ajith’s body.

Following public outrage, six officers from the special police team have been suspended. While an FIR has been registered under BNSS Section 176 (procedure for investigation into custodial deaths), no charges have been filed against the officers for assault or murder.

Residents of Madapuram village staged a protest outside the police station, demanding the arrest of those involved.

According to reports, Cooperation Minister Periyakarupan, who represents Sivaganga district, has promised an ex-gratia payment of ₹5 lakh and a government job for Ajith’s family.