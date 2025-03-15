Samantha's Tralala Moving Pictures gears up for their debut production 'Subham'

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Actor and now producer Samantha Ruth Prabhu has announced the completion of the shoot of her debut production venture, "Subham".

The much-awaited drama has been made under Samantha's production house, Tralala Moving Pictures.

Sharing the exciting announcement, Samantha wrote on her Instagram handle, "With utmost excitement, we at Tralala Moving Pictures are proud to announce our first theatrical production, Subham, ready for release. Stay tuned!!!"

Revealing why "Subham" made for an exciting maiden production venture for Tralala, Samantha said, “This project embodies Tralala’s vision of unique, thought-provoking cinema that leaves you wanting more and hopefully over time will help audiences identify and highlight content coming out of our Tralala banner. I’m really excited about Subham and I can’t wait for audiences to see all our hard work take shape”

Penned by Vasanth Mariganti, "Subham" has been made under the direction of Praveen Kandregula. These two previously worked together on the acclaimed drama "Cinema Bandi".

The film also serves as the debut platform for six promising upcoming talents - Harshith Malgireddy, Shriya Kontham, Charan Peri, Shalini Kondepudi, Gavireddy Srinivas, and Shravani.

The film further boasts an impressive technical crew, including cinematographer Mridul Sujit Sen, production designer Ram Charan Tej, and editor Dharmendra Kakarla.

Aside from this, Samantha's exciting lineup includes the forthcoming web series "Rakt Brahmand", alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. Helmed by Rahi Anil Barve, the show will also see Pushkal Puri, and Wamiqa Gabbi in pivotal roles, along with others.

Over and above this, Samantha will be seen as the lead in "Bangaram". Aside from acting in the project, the diva is also producing it.

Additionally, if the reports are to be believed, Samantha is being considered for Ram Charan and Sukumar's next, tentatively named "RC17". However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

