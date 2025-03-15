Lapse at Thiruvananthapuram Medical college: Waste collector mistakenly removes 17 patient specimens

Thiruvananthapuram, March 15 (IANS) In a serious lapse at the state-run Thiruvananthapuram Medical College and Hospital, a waste collector mistakenly removed 17 patient specimens, believing them to be plastic waste.

The incident, which occurred around noon on Saturday, has prompted a police investigation.

According to reports, the specimens were left unattended on a staircase in the open yard while the team responsible for transporting them to the Pathology Department delivered other samples to different sections.

During this time, a waste collector -- who routinely collects waste across the hospital campus -- mistook the four boxes containing the specimens for regular medical waste. Upon realizing the contents were body parts preserved in formalin, he discarded the boxes near the Pathology laboratory without notifying anyone.

The error was discovered when the transport team, returning from another department, realized the 17 specimens meant for pathology were missing. A subsequent search led to the recovery of the boxes, which were returned to the Pathology Department.

Dr Laila Raji, head of the Pathology Department, distanced her team from the incident, emphasizing that their responsibility begins only after specimens are formally received.

"A team from the hospital delivers samples to various laboratories daily. On Saturday, the samples arrived as usual. However, the 17 specimens were left unattended while other samples were being delivered elsewhere," Raji explained.

Following the discovery, the hospital administration was alerted, and both the police and college authorities were notified. "The specimens are intact and will now undergo pathological examination," Raji confirmed.

The police have taken the waste collector into custody for questioning. He reportedly told investigators that he had no ill intent and assumed the boxes contained regular waste.

The incident has raised serious concerns about the handling of medical specimens at one of the most prestigious healthcare institutions in Kerala.

Observers are watching closely to see whether accountability will be established and whether action will be taken against those responsible for the lapse.

