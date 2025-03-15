BJP using delimitation to eliminate political opponents: Punjab CM Mann

Chandigarh, March 15 (IANS) Posing question marks over the manner the delimitation process is being implemented in the country, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday accused the Union government led by the BJP of trying to eliminate its political opponents through this faulty execution.

Interacting with the media on the sidelines of flagging off a batch of 72 teachers to Finland, the Chief Minister said the undemocratic methodology adopted by the Union government raises suspicions about the intent of the BJP.

He claimed that tactically the seats of states where the BJP and its allies are weak are being reduced whereas the seats in those states where the BJP's divisive agenda is blooming are being enhanced. Mann said all the like-minded parties would join hands against this repression of the Union government aimed to muzzle democracy.

Replying to another query, the Chief Minister said being a border state, a number of forces inimical to Punjab have been chalking out nefarious designs to disturb its hard-earned peace.

However, he said the vigilant Punjab Police has always foiled such attempts as the police force has been updated as per advanced requirements in the field of investigation, science and technology.

Mann expressed hope the Punjab Police would uphold the legacy of serving the people with utmost professional commitment to protect the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country.

The Chief Minister said the Amritsar grenade attack incident is also the handiwork of the fissiparous forces that want to destabilise the peace, progress, and prosperity of the state. He said the government would never allow these forces to succeed in their nefarious designs and all their conspiracies will be foiled.

Mann said the law and order situation in Punjab is much better than other states as Punjab Police is keeping an eagle eye over the matter.

The Chief Minister said that Punjab had always remained a victim of cross-border terrorism and has been fighting the nation's war against drugs and terrorism. He said the drones had been frequently used to smuggle drugs, weapons and other things into the state from across the border.

However, Mann said it is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that smuggling through drones has been checked ever since the state embarked on the mass movement against drugs in the form of 'Yudh Nasheyan Virudh'.

