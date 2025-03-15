Vishnu Vishal’s third film with director Ramkumar titled ‘Irandu Vaanam’

Chennai, March 15 (IANS) The makers of director Ramkumar’s upcoming film, featuring actors Vishnu Vishal and Mamitha Baiju in the lead, on Saturday announced the title of their film as ‘Irandu Vaanam’.

The film has raised huge expectations as director Ramkumar is joining hands with Vishnu Vishal for a third film after delivering two superhits in Mundasupatti and Ratsasan.

Well known production house, Sathya Jyothi films took to its social media accounts to make the announcement. It wrote, “Elated to present you all ‘Irandu Vaanam’ from your beloved combo of Vishnu Vishal and director Ramkumar after Mundasupatti and Ratsasan. Starring the talented and the sensational Mamitha Baiju. A Dhibu Ninan Thomas Musical @TheVishnuVishal @_mamithabaiju @dir_ramkumar @dhibuofficial @arjun1on @dinesh_k_babu @Sanlokesh @artdirectorgopi @Vinciraj_NC @saregamasouth”

Apart from releasing the title, the production house also released the first look poster of the film, which seemed quite unique.

The first look poster that’s been released has two parts to it, both connected by a sky. On one side of the sky, Vishnu Vishal is seen seated on a cloud. Likewise, Mamitha Baiju appears to be seated on a cloud but in the opposite direction. The title ‘Irandu Vaanam’ means ‘Two Skies’. It is hard to guess what the film is about except for the fact that the lead characters are from two identical worlds that need not necessarily be the same.

While the film will have music by Dhibu Ninan Thomas, cinematography for the film will be by Dinesh K Babu. San Lokesh will be in-charge of editing the film, which will have art direction by Gopi Anand. Stunts for the film are to be choreographed by Vicky while costumes will be designed by Keerthivasan.

Dances for the film will be choreographed by Leelavathi and VFX will be handled by Harihara Suthen of Lorven Studios.

The film is to be produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan and co-produced by G Saravanan and Sai Siddharth.

