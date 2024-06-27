Saiyami Kher reveals she doesn’t let weather keep her away from fitness regime

Mumbai, June 27 (IANS) Renowned actress and fitness enthusiast Saiyami Kher says the monsoon does not hinder her fitness regime as she continues training for the Ironman race.

"I have always been into sports. I have run two full marathons and 20-odd half marathons, so Ironman was my next goal. For me, endurance sports make me mentally fit, so it’s my way to clear my mind," said Saiyami.

Living in Mumbai, where the monsoon season can be unpredictable and intense, Saiyami remains undeterred.

"I live in Mumbai, and it's monsoon season, but I obviously can’t stop regardless of the weather conditions, because I’m three months from race day. Weather is not a hurdle, I actually love running and swimming in the rain. Empty streets with the rain lashing down!" she stressed.

Saiyami's training regimen includes a combination of indoor and outdoor exercises. She uses indoor facilities for strength training and cycling while still braving the rain for her running sessions.

Talking about her upcoming projects, Saiyami was last seen in the sports drama 'Ghoomer' directed by R. Balki. The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Abhishek Bachchan, and Angad Bedi.

Next, she will appear in Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni’s “biggest action film of the country” alongside Sunny Deol. The film is tentatively titled 'SGDM'. The shooting of the film began on June 22.

Additionally, Saiyami stars in 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' directed by Tahira Kashyap. The film is about a modern, middle-class female experience and the lives of urban women, all with the same surname, Sharma.

Gopichand Malineni is known for his work in Telugu cinema, having directed films such as 'Don Seenu', 'Balupu', 'Pandaga Chesko', 'Winner', 'Bodyguard', and 'Krack'.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.