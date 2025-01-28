Rise of Ayush increasingly making India a health tourism hub

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) With the rise of the AYUSH system (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy) India has emerged as a premier destination for medical tourism over the years.

The Ministry of Ayush has been instrumental in promoting traditional medicines. As a result in 2024, Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy were integrated into mainstream health systems worldwide.

In 2023, the government implemented medical visa provisions to facilitate the entry of international tourists seeking health and wellness treatments in the country.

It has led to significant growth in medical tourism resulting in about 123 regular Ayush visas and 221 e-Ayush visas issued to foreigners seeking treatment in India, between July 2023 and December 2024, according to the Ministry.

During the same period, 17 e-Ayush attendant visas have also been issued.

Ayush Visa is available under four sub-categories namely: Ayush visa; Ayush attendant visa; e-Ayush visa and e-Ayush attendant visa. An Ayush Visa is granted to a foreigner whose sole purpose is to seek treatment through Ayush systems.

India currently has more than 755,780 registered Ayush practitioners, 886 undergraduate and 251 postgraduate colleges with an annual intake of 59,643 UG students and 7,450 PG students.

About 3,844 Ayush hospitals and 36,848 dispensaries have also been set up, while over 43,000 studies are hosted on the Ayush Research Portal, emphasising evidence-based healthcare.

Ayush has also seen digital transformation through initiatives like Ayush Grid, e-Sanjeevani telemedicine, and AI integration. Further, Ayush Telemedicine has brought quality healthcare to remote regions.

Outside India, Ayush Information Cells are currently operational in 39 locations across 35 countries. These serve as vital hubs for disseminating knowledge and building global awareness.

The Ministry has also collaborated with over 103 countries to promote Ayush systems. It established the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Jamnagar and led to the recognition of traditional medicine in WHO Disease Classification Series ICD-11 in 2024.

