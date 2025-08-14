Retiring Jota's jersey was an incredible gesture from Liverpool: Stephen Warnock

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Former Liverpool player Stephen Warnock honoured the late Diogo Jota’s legacy and praised the club for retiring his No. 20 shirt, calling the decision ‘something that has been echoed globally as the right thing to do.

In honour and memory of Jota across all levels, Liverpool retired squad number 20. Jota and his brother Andre Silva passed away in a car accident in the Spanish province of Zamora.

“When you think of Diogo Jota, the constant smile he played with is exactly what you want to see from footballers — someone who truly enjoyed every day on the pitch. He never took his football for granted, especially being at Liverpool.

"Jota understood the struggles he overcame since childhood to reach the very top, and he genuinely appreciated the career he was given. That showed in every single game he played," Warnock said on JioHotstar.

"The ‘Forever 20’ will appear on Liverpool’s shirts, with the club retiring the number as well. This leaves a legacy — it was an incredible gesture from Liverpool Football Club, and the decision has been echoed globally as the right thing to do," he added.

Warnock further discussed Liverpool’s approach to replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold’s creative presence. The 26-year-old England international has signed for Real Madrid, leaving Liverpool after 354 appearances and 23 goals for the club, as well as lifting eight major honours alongside his teammates, which consist of two Premier League titles, the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and two League Cups.

"What was absolutely vital for Liverpool, knowing they would be without Trent Alexander-Arnold, was figuring out how to replace that creativity. Yes, he is a right-back, but he so often steps into midfield—sometimes a match is flat, and he’s the one who unlocks it with a killer pass or a moment of vision. You need more players like that. With his absence, you recreate that by bringing in someone higher up the pitch who can provide that kind of spark.

"Frimpong coming in at right-back—I don’t see it as just a traditional right-back role, but more of a utility position. And with Kerkez on the left, I’ve watched him for a couple of years and believe he’s the ideal Liverpool type of player," said Warnock.

The 43-year-old also addressed questions about Mohamed Salah’s longevity and drive, saying, "There will always be questions about whether he can maintain his performance at his age, and if he still has the hunger and desire. But you can already see that he absolutely does. That hunger and desire are what make him elite—one of the best players in world football.

"No matter how wealthy he is, how well he’s paid, or how well he’s looked after, it’s about delivering week after week. I believe he’ll be back and scoring a hat-trick of goals again."

