79th Independence Day: All You Need to Know About ‘Naya Bharat’ Theme

India will mark its 79th Independence Day on Friday with celebrations themed ‘Naya Bharat’, reflecting the nation’s ambition to become prosperous, secure, and self-reliant, in line with the Centre’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is the coordinating service for this year’s national event, which will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoist the tricolour at the historic Red Fort, followed by a ceremonial Guard of Honour, a 21-gun salute, and a special flypast carrying both the national flag and the Operation Sindoor flag.

Red Fort Ceremony

On arrival at the Red Fort, PM Modi will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. He will then be introduced to Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding the Delhi Area, who will escort him to the Saluting Base for the general salute and Guard of Honour inspection.

The Guard of Honour, commanded by Wing Commander A.S. Sekhon, will comprise 96 personnel — one officer and 24 members each from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Delhi Police.

After the inspection, the Prime Minister will proceed to the ramparts to be greeted by the Chiefs of the three armed forces and the Chief of Defence Staff. Flying Officer Rashika Sharma will assist him in hoisting the national flag, timed with a 21-gun salute by the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial) using indigenous 105 mm Light Field Guns. The Air Force band will play the national anthem as the flag receives the ‘Rashtriya Salute’.

PM’s Address to the Nation on August 15

Following the hoisting, PM Modi will address the nation. The ceremony will conclude with cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and ‘My Bharat’ volunteers singing the national anthem. Around 2,500 cadets and volunteers will be seated on the Gyanpath opposite the ramparts, forming a human display of the ‘Naya Bharat’ logo.

Nationwide Celebrations

For the first time, Independence Day evening will feature band performances across over 140 locations nationwide. Military and paramilitary bands from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, NCC, CRPF, ITBP, CISF, SSB, IDS, BSF, RPF, and Assam Rifles will participate, aimed at promoting patriotic fervour and celebrating the success of Operation Sindoor.

Around 5,000 special guests from various walks of life have been invited to witness the Red Fort ceremony. More than 1,500 people from different states and Union Territories, dressed in traditional attire, will also join the celebrations.