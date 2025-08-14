Instead banning BLA, US should slap sanctions on Pakistan's terrorist army: Baloch leader

Washington, Aug 14 (IANS) Tara Chand, chief of Baloch American Congress, on Thursday stated that instead of banning the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), US President Donald Trump should have slapped severe sanctions on the Pakistani Army, which he described as the world's number one terrorist army.

The remarks came after the US recently designated the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its front organisation, The Majeed Brigade (TMB), as foreign terrorist organisations (FTO).

Taking to X, Chand posted, "Instead of targeting and banning the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), the Trump administration should have imposed tough sanctions on the Pakistani army, the world's number one terrorist army. This is the same army that sheltered Osama bin Laden for a decade and has long been the breeding ground for global terrorism."

Calling Pakistan a terrorist state, Chand, also a former Cabinet Minister in the Government of Balochistan, asserted that the rogue country is "run by terrorists, and its army has created and supported countless extremist organisations that threaten world peace."

For decades, the US-based Baloch leader said that Pakistan has unleashed a "campaign of terror, torture, and oppression" against the people in Balochistan.

He urged the US to open its eyes, stand with the oppressed, and hold the Pakistani Army accountable.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Chand slammed Pakistani Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir for making nuclear threats, calling him a "fake Field Marshal" and an "enemy" of humanity.

This followed after Munir, during his US visit over the weekend, warned that Pakistan will never allow India to choke the Indus River and will defend its water rights at all costs, even if the forces will have to destroy any dam that India seeks to build on it.

"Pakistan's fake Field Marshal, General Asim Munir, who has threatened in America to destroy India and the world with his nuclear bombs, should be ashamed of himself. He is the number one enemy of humanity, driven by the madness of religious extremism under the banner of Islam. He seeks to destroy the world along with India," Chand said in a post on X.

Flagging it as a wake-up call, he called on the world leaders to take back all of Pakistan's nuclear weapons and impose economic, political, and international sanctions on the country.

Raising concern, Chand stated that before "religiously-motivated" Pakistan and its leadership can act on their destructive ambitions, their nuclear weapons have to be removed in order to prevent the rogue state from bringing harm to the world.

