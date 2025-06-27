Rayalaseema's industrial transformation taking shape: Andhra minister Nara Lokesh

Amaravati, June 27 (IANS) Rayalaseema’s industrial transformation is taking shape, Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh said on Friday after the state government allotted land for Reliance Consumer Products Limited to set up a beverages unit at Oravakal in Kurnool district.

The Industries and Commerce department issued an order for the allotment of the land.

Minister for Information Technology and Human Resources Development Nara Lokesh posted on X that as part of its commitment to Rayalaseema’s development, the government allotted land for Reliance Consumer Products Ltd to establish a Rs 1,622 crore mega beverages unit.

The unit will manufacture carbonated drinks, juices, and packaged water, creating 1,200 direct jobs for locals. Rayalaseema’s industrial transformation is taking shape, the minister said.

As per the project implementation milestones given by the firm, land acquisition will be completed by June 30.

Construction of buildings is scheduled to be completed by June 15, 2026, while commercial production is likely to begin from December 31, 2026.

As the proposed investment comes under the category of a Mega project, Reliance requested for certain special package of incentives for the plant.

State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) approved the proposal at its recent meeting.

Nineteen investment proposals worth about Rs 28,546 crore with a potential to generate employment for 30,270 people were approved in the seventh meeting of SIPB, chaired by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, on June 19

Meanwhile, the state government has given the clearance for the G. Infra Precisions Ltd’s plant in Anantapur district, also in the Rayalaseema region.

The company will set up a plant to manufacture bi-modular charge systems at Timmasamudram with an investment of Rs 1,150 crore.

The government has issued a GO, allotting 121.53 acres of land to the company at a cost of Rs 8.30 lakh per acre.

The company will commence production in 14 months from the date of acquisition of the land. The plant is expected to provide employment to 299 people.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.