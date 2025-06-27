Rabi crop damage: Rajasthan CM approves Rs 239cr agricultural input subsidy

Jaipur, June 27 (IANS) In a significant move to support farmers affected by crop damage, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has approved an agricultural input subsidy of Rs 239 crore. This decision will benefit 70,366 farmers across 143 villages in Rajasthan, offering much-needed relief through the Disaster Relief Fund.

An official said that Rajasthan government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Sharma, continues to prioritise farmer welfare. Key initiatives such as the Chief Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi, additional bonus on MSP wheat procurement, interest-free short-term crop loans, and insurance claim disbursements under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana have been implemented to uplift the farming community and boost agricultural income, said CMO officials.

This latest subsidy addresses crop losses during the Rabi season of 2024–25, when unseasonal hailstorms damaged crops in 18 tehsils across 8 districts.

Responding promptly to the crisis, the Chief Minister had ordered immediate Girdawari (crop loss assessment), following which the state government declared 143 villages — with over 33 per cent crop loss — as scarcity-affected areas.

This decisive action reaffirms the government’s commitment to standing with farmers during times of distress and ensuring timely support through effective disaster management mechanisms, officials said.

Actually, Rajasthan witnessed a sudden weather shift in February end and March due to the impact of a western disturbance. Heavy rains and hailstorms hit Bikaner and Churu, causing significant damage to crops.

In the Shekhawati region, the weather took another dramatic turn, affecting standing crops such as mustard, isabgol, and wheat. Hailstorms accompanied by rain hit more than a dozen villages, including Rajasar Panwaran, Lunasar, Ransisar, and Bijrasar in Churu.

The intense hailstorm flattened crops and caused pods to fall, leading to severe financial losses for farmers.

Farmers in Lunkaransar tehsil of Bikaner saw their hopes shattered as a destructive hailstorm struck the region.

Hail pounded the fields for 15-20 minutes, damaging ripe Rabi crops, including mustard, gram, wheat, isabgol, and barley.

The hailstorm, occurring intermittently since 3:30 PM, has left many farmers facing heavy losses. Meanwhile, the state government directed for surveys to provide relief to farmers who suffered losses due to crop damage by rains and hailstorm.

