CM Fadnavis instructs formulation of policy for immersion of Plaster of Paris Ganesh idols

Mumbai, June 27 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday has directed that a long-term and environmentally sustainable policy be formulated regarding the immersion of large Ganesh idols made of Plaster of Paris (POP), while respecting cultural traditions and customs.

He was speaking at the review meeting held on Friday on celebrating festivals in an eco-friendly manner.

In accordance with court directives concerning PoP Ganesh idol immersions, the state government had sought a report from the Rajiv Gandhi Science and Technology Commission. The commission’s chairman, Dr Anil Kakodkar, has submitted the report, which includes several recommendations.

CM Fadnavis instructed that the feasibility of immersing large idols in deep sea should be studied, and a strong case be presented before the court based on these findings. He also emphasized the need for concrete measures to ensure post-immersion cleanliness of seashores.

He further instructed that idol-making should use eco-friendly materials and natural colors to prevent environmental damage.

Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, who was present at the meeting, stated that public Ganesh festivals should be celebrated in accordance with tradition. Environmentally sound methods must be adopted for the immersion of tall and large idols, while smaller idols should be immersed in artificial ponds. Public awareness campaigns are needed to promote the use of clay (Shadu) and other eco-friendly materials for idol making.

Anil Kakodkar highlighted the need to consider water pollution and urged for a focus on making eco-friendly idols. He noted that chemical paints contribute significantly to pollution and recommended promoting the use of natural colors and sustainable materials through public awareness initiatives.

The meeting was attended by BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, Advocate General Virendra Saraf, Principal Secretary to the CM Dr Shrikar Pardeshi, Principal Secretary of Environment Department Pravin Darade, Additional BMC Commissioner Amit Saini, Principal Secretary and Legal Advisor Suvarna Kevle, and MPCB Member Secretary Ravindra Andhale, among others.

