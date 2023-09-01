Rajnath to visit Sri Lanka to review defence ties

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Sri Lanka from September 2-3 to review defence ties.

During the visit, Rajnath will hold talks with Sri Lankan President and Defence Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, the Defence Ministry informed on Friday.

According to the ministry of defence the entire gamut of India’s defence ties with Sri Lanka will be reviewed during the meetings.

The Defence Minister will also visit Nuwara Elia in Central Sri Lanka and Trincomalee which is located in the eastern part of the country.

Rajnath’s visit will reiterate India’s continued commitment to furthering the existing warm and friendly relations with Sri Lanka. It will be an important landmark in building the strong bonds of friendship between the two countries, the Defence Ministry official said.

Earlier, the Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane, through a virtual mode addressing had called Sri Lanka as India’s priority partner.

He said that part of its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy, New Delhi stands committed to ensuring capacity and capability building of the Armed Forces of the neighbouring country.

Giridhar Aramane highlighted the common security challenges faced in the Indian Ocean Region such as terrorism, piracy, drugs, arms trafficking and illegal migration. He called for enhanced and active collaboration to deal with these challenges with the aim to create a safer environment.

