VRAs’ Assn. Leaders Call On CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: Representatives of VRAs’ (Village Revenue Assistants) Association called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp Office here on Friday and thanked him for restoring their DA.

They expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for granting Rs. 500 DA and expressed happiness saying it would benefit 23,000 VRAs.

They said during the TDP rule, they used to get Rs. 300 DA but that was also done away with by the then Government following which they had faced a lot of difficulties.

“Responding to our appeals, the Chief Minister has done justice and restored it with a hike,” they said.

Association President G.Brahmaiah, vice presidents GV Ramanjaneyulu, B. Venkat Rao, P. Rambabu and Treasurer Ch. Satyanarayana were among those who called on the Chief Minister.

