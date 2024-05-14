Ambati Rambabu Reacts on Poll-related Violence in Andhra

Tadepalli: Several parts of Andhra Pradesh witnessed poll-related violence on Monday. The Election Commission has taken cognisance of the issue. Meanwhile, YSRCP minister Ambati Rambabu blamed the police for the violence during polling in the state.

Addressing a mediapersons in Narasaraopet on Tuesday, Rambabu said incidents of violence were reported from several parts of the state on the day of polling and the police administration has failed to maintain law and order.

Alleging that the police acted in a biased manner towards the ruling party, the state minister said the police kept him under house arrest while they allowed the TDP leader Kanna Lakshminarayana to roam freely around the polling booths.

Expressing happiness over the huge turnout for May 13 polling, Rambabu stated that voters including women came out to ensure the victory of the YSRCP in the elections. He exuded confidence that the ruling party will register a landslide victory in the elections



