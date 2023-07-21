Raj Minister Gudha sacked after calling for 'introspection' instead of raising Manipur issue

Jaipur, July 21 (IANS) Rajasthan's Minister of State for Rural Development Rajendra Singh Gudha was sacked by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday night after he asked his government to introspect instead of talking on the shocking Manipur incident of women being paraded naked on camera.

The Governor approved the recommendation made by Gehlot to drop Gudha, whohas been constantly attacking his party government.

Claiming that the Gehlot government has failed in women's safety, Gudha made the introspection comment during the debate on the Minimum Income Guarantee Bill in the Assembly earlier in the day.

As Congress MLAs waved placards in protest against the incident of women being paraded naked by a rowdy mob in Manipur, Gudha said: "It is true that in Rajasthan, we have failed to maintain the safety of women. The way atrocities on women have increased in Rajasthan, instead of Manipur, we should look into our own selves."

Meanwhile union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat praised Gudha and said "At least there is someone who has guts to speak the truth." (IANS-arc)

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.