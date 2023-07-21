natho nenu movie review

Release Date: 21-07-2023

Saikumar, Aditya Om, Srinivas Sai. Aishwarya, Deepali Rajput, Rajeev Kanakala, Sameer, CVL Narasimha Rao, Gauthamraju, Bhadram, Sumanshetty and others.

Music: Satya Kashyap

Background Score: S Chinna

Banner: Sribhavnesh Productions

Producer: Prashanth Tanguturi

Directed by: Shanthi Kumar Toorlapati

Dialogue King Saikumar, Rajeev Kanakala, Aditya Om, Srinivas Sai. Aishwarya and Deepali Rajput are featured in Natho Nenu. Shantikumar Toorlapati of Jabardasth fame made his directorial debut with Nato Nenu. The film has been released in theatres, here is our review of the film.

Plot: Koteswara Rao (Sai Kumar) is a filthy rich person in his village, he wants to commit suicide due to some personal problems. Koti(Sai Srinivas) falls in love with Divya (Aishwarya). They also decided to get married but Divya's parents don't accept their love. What happens to Divya and Koti's love story? What Swamiji offers to Koteswara? To know the mystery or magic one should watch the film.

Performance: Sai Kumar aced in his character as a millionaire. Sai Srinivas is a show performer in the film, he also did a good job. The remaining cast and crew of the film gave a fine performance.

Plus Points:

Dialogues

Comedy

Emotional Scenes

Songs

Thumbs down:

screenplay

narration

Verdict: Natho Nenu is a decent entertainer with a beautiful message. Natho Nenu is a message-oriented film.