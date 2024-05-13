Sharmin keeps comments disabled, but shares 'Heeramandi' BTS pictures

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece and 'Heeramandi' actress Sharmin Segal on Monday posted BTS pictures of her tucking into a slice of pizza on the set of the opulent musical.

Her Comments section, though, continues to be disabled. She had done it after being attacked for her indifferent acting in the OTT series, where she played Manisha Koirala's screen daughter Alamzeb.

In the BTS pictures, Sharmin is seen gorging on a pizza, vibing with her co-stars and playing with a puppy.

She wrote in her caption: "1+2: Pizza is the best food. @aslisona 3: Farida ma'am always rocking 4. Sisterhood @aditiraohydari 5. Motherhood @m_koirala 6. The best person I know @segalsimran 7. Music is essential 8. Rani the Best Heera Puppy 9. Once a costume AD, always a costume AD 10. Fida fan for life!! @fardeenfkhan @hemachoudharyy”."

Looking back at the three years she spent working on the series, Sharmin added, "Soo many memories made in the last 3 years! It is impossible to fit it all into one post! So many people that have been so supportive and kind."

She ends note with a hearty "thank you to everyone that was a part of this very special project ... love youu all!"

Her followers, however, will have to hold back their views, for Sharmin has still disabled comments on her Instagram posts. Shortly, after the release of the series, she had to contend with a barrage of criticism of her performance.

