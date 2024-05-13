Polls so far in Mahayuti's favour; will get success in fourth phase: NCP’s Tatkare

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) state President and MP Sunil Tatkare on Monday expressed confidence that the polling so far had been in favour of the Mahayuti and the alliance would get success in the fourth phase of the elections.

Tatkare was speaking to the media at a press conference at the NCP’s Mumbai office and said he was assured of the Mahayuti's victory and that the alliance would get a further impetus.

"There are some seats left while the last phase will see elections in Mumbai and Thane constituencies which will help us," he added.

He said it was natural that the Opposition will not agree to the ‘MahaYuti wave’.

"They want to keep their party workers' morale high. Since the Maha Vikas Aghadi's candidates are contesting, they have to say such things for their voters. That is why they make such statements. The reality however is completely different," he said.

Tatkare also expressed the belief that Sunetra Pawar would get a better lead from Khadakwasla Assembly Constituency than what the BJP got in 2019.

"We are all contesting as Mahayuti. Even though we contest as NCP with the 'Clock' symbol, we will win maximum seats in Maharashtra as Mahayuti," he said.

Tatkare launched an attack on NCP Legislator Rohit Pawar stating that, through his posts on social media, he has indirectly conceded defeat in Baramati.

He stated that leaders of all three parties were gearing up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mumbai rally.

"I will attend the meeting in Kalyan the next day as NCP state President. It is the responsibility of each worker of every alliance partner of Mahayuti to ensure PM Modi's meeting is a huge success," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.