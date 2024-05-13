Donald Glover announces The New World Tour dates, releases new version of studio album ‘3.15.20’

Los Angeles, May 13 (IANS) Hollywood multi-hyphenate Donald Glover has dropped a new version of the surprise release of his studio album ‘3.15.20’ under its original title ‘Atavista’.

He also announced the dates for ‘The New World Tour’, a massive trek through North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand, launching in August, reports ‘Variety’.

He also released a video for the album’s song ‘Little Foot Big Foot’, directed by Hiro Murai, featuring Young Nudy. He will follow with what he says is the last instalment of the Gambino project, which will serve as the soundtrack to his film ‘Bando Storm and the New World’.

As per ‘Variety’, The album features guest appearances from Ariana Grande, Kadhja Bonet, 21 Savage and Ink.

Donald Glover produced the album with a range of collaborators including DJ Dahi, longtime producer Ludwig Goransson, Chukwudi Hodge, Kurtis McKenzie and James Francies, Jr.

The original release took place in the first days of the pandemic, when Glover quietly posted it on a website without song titles, playing on a constant loop, before removing it around 12 hours later.

The following week, he officially released it without fanfare or even detailed credits on streaming services.

