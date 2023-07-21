Delhi Police bans use of sub-conventional aerial platforms ahead of Independence Day

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Ahead of the upcoming 'Independence Day' and information regarding the anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, the Delhi Police on Friday banned the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, UASSs, microlight aircrafts, remotely piloted aircrafts, hot air balloons, small-sized powered aircraft, quadcopters or even by para-jumping from aircraft etc., till August 16.

"I, Sanjay Arora, Delhi Police Commissioner exercise of the powers conferred upon me by Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973, read with Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs, New Delhi's notification…….., do hereby prohibit flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para- motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircrafts, remotely piloted aircrafts, hot air balloons, small-sized powered aircrafts, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft etc., over the jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations, 2023, in the National Capital of Delhi and doing so will be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code," the order issued on Friday said.

"As the notice cannot be served individually to all concerned, the order is, hereby, passed ex-parte. It will be published for information of the public through press and affixing copies on the notice boards of the offices of all DCsP, Additional DCsP/ACsP, Tehsil Offices, all police stations and offices of the NDMC, MCD, PWD, DDA and Delhi Cantt. Board," it added.

"This order will come into force from July 22, 2023, and will remain in force for a period of 26 days upto August 16, 2023, (both days inclusive) unless withdrawn earlier," the order said.

