Protest erupts in Bengaluru locality after woman dies of electrocution

Bengaluru, March 13 (IANS) Locals took to the streets and blocked the arterial road in the Chamarajpet locality of Bengaluru on Thursday after the death of a woman due to electrocution while switching on a motor to draw water.

The deceased, identified as Selvi, was electrocuted at around 5.30 a.m. Despite the area being located close to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) headquarters, houses do not have direct water connections. Instead, pipes are connected to the main water supply line, and motors are installed to pump water. Residents must manually switch on the motor to access water.

Outraged by the incident, locals claimed that repeated requests to authorities to resolve the water crisis have gone unheard. They alleged that this was the fifth electrocution case in the area, yet authorities have failed to take action despite a series of such deaths.

Thousands of residents gathered on the streets and blocked Mysuru Road, causing heavy traffic congestion during morning peak hours. The Assistant Police Commissioner rushed to the spot and attempted to pacify the protesters, but they refused to disperse.

Considering the sensitivity of the situation, two platoons of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) were deployed to prevent any untoward incidents.

The protesters demanded that local MLA and Minister for Waqf and Housing, Zameer Ahmad Khan, visit the spot and provide a concrete assurance that their water crisis would be resolved. They insisted that they would not withdraw the roadblock until the Minister addressed their concerns.

BBMP and Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) officials appeared unaware of the residents' alternative water arrangements. Protesters questioned why they had to resort to such measures if proper water connections had been provided.

They also alleged that whenever they demanded water, the police would file FIRs against them. The residents stated that the water crisis had persisted for years without any intervention and accused the Minister of only visiting the area when he needed votes. They emphasized that lives were at risk due to the lack of water, causing severe inconvenience to families, women, and children. They demanded justice for Selvi.

Authorities have yet to issue an official statement regarding the water supply situation.

The Chamarajpet police are investigating the case.

