Nakash Aziz on singing for Salman Khan: All our collaborations have been chartbusters

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Nakash Aziz has talked about the latest track “Zohra Jabeen” with Salman Khan from the film “Sikandar”. The singer said that it has always been an honour for him to give playback for the superstar and added that all their collaborations have been chartbusters.

Starring Salman and Rashmika Mandanna, “Zohra Jabeen” is sung by Aziz and marks the singer’s reunion with the actor after their hit songs such as "Selfie Le Le Re" from Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Slow Motion from Bharat.

The peppy track is a perfect fit for festive celebrations and sees Salman groove to the vocals of Nakash in complete sync.

Talking about the song, Nakash says, *It’s always an honour to give playback for Salman bhai. All our collaborations have been chartbusters, and the reception Zohra Jabeen is getting, it’s thrilling to see.”

He promised that the track will get everyone moving their feet,

“And with the festive period around, it just seemed like the perfect song for the celebrations. Salman bhai and Rashmika’s chemistry just takes it up a notch.”

“Zohra Jabeen” is composed by Pritam with lyrics penned by Sameer Anjjan. Along with Nakash, the vocals are also given by Dev Negi and Mellow D.

“Sikandar” marks the first time teaming up of Salman with Rashmika and the film’s director AR Murugadoss.

On March 11, the makers of "Sikandar" delivered another peppy number titled "Bam Bam Bhole" from the film.

An energetic and colour-filled anthem for Holi, the song enjoys some infectious beats and lively visuals that have brought out the fun, exuberance, and vibrant colours of this traditional festival.

The track has been taken to a whole new level with Salman’s swag dance moves. With electrifying music by Pritam, "Bam Bam Bhole" enjoys the energetic voices of Shaan, and Dev Negi. The lyrics for the track have been penned by Sameer.

"Sikandar" further marks the reunion of Salman with producer Sajid Nadiadwala after their 2014 blockbuster, "Kick", which also marked the directorial debut of the latter. Salman's next is expected to hit the cinema halls on March 31, on Eid al-Fitr.

