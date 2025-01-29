Political parties express sorrow over Maha Kumbh tragedy; Kharge slams 'half-baked' arrangements

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) Following the tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj in the wee hours of Wednesday, which left several people critically injured and caused distress among devotees, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed sorrow over the tragedy and blamed the arrangements, calling them "half-baked."

Congress chief Kharge expressed his sorrow over the tragedy in a post on X, writing, "During the Maha Kumbh, the news of the stampede on the banks of Tirthraj Sangam in which several people lost their lives and many others got injured is extremely heart-rending. Our deepest condolences to the families of the devotees and we wish for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Kharge also criticised the arrangements, adding, "Half-baked arrangements, VIP movement, paying more attention to self-promotion than management and mismanagement are responsible for this. Despite spending thousands of crores of rupees, such arrangements are condemnable."

Kharge urged both the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh governments to improve the arrangements, stating, "There are still many important royal baths left, so the Central and state governments should wake up now and improve the arrangements so that such unpleasant incidents do not happen in future."

He further called for expanded provisions for accommodation, food, first aid, and for curbing VIP movement, emphasising, "This is what our saints and sages also want." He also instructed Congress workers to provide help to the victims and their families.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi took to social media X and wrote: "The stampede incident in Maha Kumbh is extremely sad. I pray to God to give peace to the departed souls and give strength to their families to bear this sorrow. All devotees should maintain patience and follow the safety rules and instructions so that this event remains safe."

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal also expressed his condolences, writing, "The stampede incident in Maha Kumbh is extremely sad. I pray for the peace of the souls of the devotees who lost their lives in this accident. May God give strength to their families to bear this immense sorrow."

He appealed to devotees to maintain patience and follow the administration's instructions for safety.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav shared his grief on social media platform X, stating, "The extremely sad news of the stampede on the day of Mauni Amavasya bath at the Sangam bank in Prayagraj Maha Kumbh and the injury and death of devotees is heart-rending. May God give peace to the departed souls in his lotus feet and grant speedy recovery to the devotees injured in the accident. May God keep everyone safe."

A stampede broke out at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj in the early hours of Wednesday ahead of the 'Amrit Snan' on 'Mauni Amavasya'.

According to officials, a large number of pilgrims turned up for a holy bath on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, which led to a stampede and injured many.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.