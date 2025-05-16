PM Modi to visit Rajasthan on May 22, first time after Operation Sindoor

Jaipur, May 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan on May 22, first time after Operation Sindoor.

The India-Pakistan border lies approximately 200 kilometers from Deshnok.

Under Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army destroyed several terrorist hideouts across the border in Pakistan. This marks PM Modi's first visit to the state after the operation and a period of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

With the situation now easing following a ceasefire understanding, the atmosphere between the two nations has normalised.

On May 22, the Prime Minister will inaugurate several railway stations across the country under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, including the one in Deshnok, via digital mode.

He will also address the general public during the event.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma will accompany him.

On May 17, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, along with other central and state ministers, will visit Bikaner to finalise the arrangements.

The district administration started making preparations on Thursday after getting information from the Prime Minister's Office on PM Modi's visit.

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, two high-tech railway stations, Dabwali and Gogamedi, have been developed in the Bikaner division.

The work of Bikaner's Lalgarh station is also almost complete. The construction work of Deshnok railway station in the Jodhpur division has been completed.

Under the scheme, 22 stations of the Bikaner division are being reconstructed, said officials.

Notably, while there has been a ceasefire understanding between India and Paksitan, a drone was spotted on Thursday morning in village 12A of Anupgarh, along the border in Sri Ganganagar district.

Following the ceasefire understanding and restoration of peace, the temporary security post has been removed.

Tourist movement has resumed, and as part of the reopening, the BSF conducted a special puja and aarti at the Tanot Mata Temple.

