US Eyes Immigrant Remittances for Revenue: NRIs Face New 5% Burden

A new tax proposal under consideration by the U.S. House of Representatives could significantly impact millions of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs). The bill introduces a 5% tax on remittances sent by non-citizens, including legal immigrants, as part of a broader tax reform and border security package.

What the Proposal Includes

The legislation seeks to:

Make the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act permanent

Extend the Child Tax Credit

Increase the Standard Deduction

To fund these benefits and strengthen border security, the U.S. government aims to tax international money transfers made by immigrants, a dramatic shift in tax policy.

India – The World’s Top Recipient of Remittances

India receives the highest remittance inflows globally, totaling around $83 billion annually—a significant portion of which originates from the United States. These funds are often used by families in India for daily expenses, education, healthcare, and real estate investments.

What the 5% Tax Means for NRIs

Under the proposed tax:

For every ₹1 lakh sent to India, ₹5,000 will be deducted as tax

The tax will apply to all legal remittance methods, including:

Bank transfers

NRE (Non-Resident External) accounts

NRO (Non-Resident Ordinary) accounts

This closes potential loopholes, leaving little room to avoid the tax without violating compliance rules.

Timeline: Fast-Tracked Legislation

The House is aiming to pass the bill by Memorial Day 2025, with the Senate expected to act shortly after. If approved, the tax could go into effect as early as July 4, 2025. Financial institutions will collect the tax at the time of transfer, meaning the deduction happens before funds reach recipients in India.

Key Considerations for NRIs

Send planned remittances early: Avoid the 5% deduction by transferring funds before the law takes effect

Reassess financial plans: Review your monthly remittances, investments, and tax strategies

Budget accordingly: Factor in this new cost while supporting family members or managing Indian properties

Grey Areas Still Unclear

It remains to be seen whether the tax will also apply to:

Transactions by non-profit organisations such as TANA (Telugu Association of North America) and ATA (American Telugu Association)

Cross-border business transactions

Further clarification from the IRS or the Treasury Department is expected in the coming weeks.

The proposed 5% remittance tax marks a significant shift in U.S. policy affecting millions of immigrant families, especially NRIs. With implementation looming, proactive financial planning is essential.