Mahika Sharma opens up about learning local nuances for her Goan role in ‘Costao’

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Actress Mahika Sharma has opened up about her preparation for her latest project, ‘Costao,’ revealing how she worked hard to learn the Goan accent and local mannerisms.

The actress shared that stepping into the world of Goan culture wasn’t easy, but it helped her connect deeply with her character. From speech patterns to everyday gestures, Mahika embraced every nuance to bring authenticity to the role. Talking about her character, she shared, “I play Cassandra, a young woman whose world collapses after her husband, Peter, is killed by Costao. Once a lively, nurturing soul with dreams of a happy family, she is left battling grief, frustration, and helplessness in a society where she feels powerless. Her journey is one of loss, resilience, and a slow transformation from being full of life to merely existing.”

When asked about her preparation for a period film set in the 1990s, Mahika revealed, “I immersed myself in 1990s Goa—researched the era, spoke to locals, and worked on my Goan accent and mannerisms. I also wrote letters as her, exploring her emotions and justifying her actions. It was my first time playing a grey character, and having empathy for Cassandra was important. I had to understand how loss can change a person, pushing them to extremes.”

Mahika Sharma also spoke about her experience working alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. “Working with Nawazuddin Siddiqui was an absolute masterclass. He is humble, insightful, and incredibly supportive. During our first scene together, where my Cassandra confronts Costao, he called me a method actor. His encouragement and the ease with which he performs were truly inspiring.”

Recalling a challenging and memorable moment on set, she shared, “Every scene brought its own challenges, but one of the most memorable was a courtroom sequence where I break down in a panic attack. Although it didn’t make the final cut, the silence on set after my take was unforgettable. Our wonderful director, Sejal Ma’am, trusting me with such an intense scene was a confidence booster.”

On a related note, directed by debutant Sejal Shah, “Costao” also stars Priya Bapat, Kishore Kumar G, Gagan Dev Riar, and Hussain Dalal. “Costao,” set in the turbulent 1990s Goa, premiered on May 1 on ZEE5.

