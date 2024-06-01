PM Modi leaves Vivekananda Rock memorial after 45-hour meditation

Chennai, June 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left the Vivekananda Rock Memorial after 45 hours of meditation at the Dhyana Mandap in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari.

PM Modi also paid floral tributes at the statue of Thiruvalluvar, a saint and Tamil cultural icon which is nearer to the Vivekananda Rock Memorial.

Heavy security has been put in place for PM Modi, and along with the Special Protection Group, the Coast Guard is also providing security to the Prime Minister.

PM Modi will travel from the helipad by a chopper to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport while two other choppers will accompany the Prime Minister to Thiruvananthapuram.

From Thiruvananthapuram to New Delhi, PM Modi will fly by a special aircraft at 4.10 pm and is expected to reach New Delhi by 7.30 pm.

