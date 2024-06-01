Malaika's Selfie with Disha Patani's Rumoured Boyfriend

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora posed in a photo with Disha Patani's rumored boyfriend, Aleksander Alex Ilic, in a picture Aleksander shared. Aleksander's throwback photo captured a selfie moment with Malaika. Spotted multiple times with Disha Patani and sporting a tattoo of her face on his arm, Aleksander, a fitness coach, is still considered by Disha as only a friend, despite fans believing they are dating.

Aleksander chose to post the throwback photo amidst the swirling breakup rumors between Malaika and her longtime boyfriend, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. Malaika's manager quickly dismissed these rumors as mere speculation when asked.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, who went public with their relationship in 2018 during Malaika's birthday celebration, have been in the spotlight since. Malaika’s marriage to Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan ended in 2017 after 18 years, and Arbaaz has since remarried makeup artist Sshura Khan.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is set to play a villain in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming action drama, "Singham Again," alongside Ajay Devgan, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles. It is scheduled for release on August 15, 2024. Malaika, on the other hand, continues to focus on TV shows.