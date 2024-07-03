Paris-bound wrestler Anshu Malik advised 2-week rest after shoulder sprain: Report

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) Indian wrestler Anshu Malik, who has qualfied for the Paris Olympics in women's 57kg weight category, has reportedly been advised a two-week rest following a strain she sustained on her left shoulder during a training session.

The 22-year-old secured a Paris 2024 quota in the women’s 57 kg freestyle category from the Asian wrestling Olympic Qualifiers in April this year. She also bagged a silver medal at the Budapest Ranking Series in June.

Following an injury scare during a training, Anshu was admitted to a hospital on June 23 and discharged on June 28. Also, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) had sought a status report from the grappler.

According to a report in the New Indian Express, the hospital discharge summary, which was submitted by Anshu to the WFI, advises the grappler to rest and "avoid wrestling practice for the next two weeks."

The medical report indicated that the wrestler is recovering well and has begun 30-minute brisk walks. However, the advised two-week rest remains a concern.

The source quoted in the report said the WFI received Anshu's medical case report on Tuesday. The wrestler is expected to follow up with her treating doctors on Wednesday and update the federation accordingly.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) submitted a list of athletes, including wrestlers, for the Paris Games on March 31. Changes can be made until July 8, but replacements due to injury can be made later, with the condition that only one named athlete per event can be substituted.

"We have named four top wrestlers in each weight category for the long list. So in a worst-case scenario, if Anshu doesn't compete, then selection trials will be held between the other three wrestlers, and the winner of the same will be named for the Olympics. If Anshu proves her fitness, then there will be no need for doing all these exercises," the WFI source, quoted in the report, added.

Anshu, if fit to wrestle, will feature in her second Olympic Games, following her debut at the Tokyo 2020, where she went down in the pre-quarters to eventual silver-medallist Iryna Kurachkina.

