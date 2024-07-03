Pre-poll survey predicts resounding win for Labour Party in UK elections

London, July 3 (IANS) UK's Labour Party is set to win the 2024 general election on Thursday grabbing 484 out of a total 650 seats in the Parliament, a pre-poll company Survation projected.

According to the survey, Labour Party leader Keir Starmer is projected to win a historic mandate against UK Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak.

The Conservatives, which have been in power for past for last 14 years, are projected to win 64 seats while the Democrats are likely to bag 61 seats.

In 1997, the Labour Party, under Tony Blair's leadership, had won 418 seats.

The Reform Party, as per the research company, is projected to win seven seats.

The Conservatives and Liberal Democrats are in a close race to form the official opposition.

"The Labour Party is set to displace the Scottish National Party (SNP) as the largest party in Scotland," it said.

The company mentioned that survey projections are based on Multilevel Regression and Post-stratification (MRP) model which uses data from over 30,000 respondents to make seat-level forecasts.

Despite having time till January 25 to hold the elections, PM Rishi Sunak on May 22 announced that the UK will go to polls on July 4.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.