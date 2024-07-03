Mrunal Thakur on ‘Kalki 2898 AD’: Have never seen anything of this scale in India till date

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) Actress Mrunal Thakur has shared her experience working on the sets of Nag Ashwin’s 'Kalki 2898 AD' and said that she has “never seen anything of this scale in India till date.”

Mrunal, who makes a special appearance in the film, described the experience as surreal.

"Being on the sets of Kalki was surreal,” she said.

“I have never seen anything of this scale in India till date. The visual effects and graphics are truly groundbreaking," said the actress, who plays Divya in the Prabhas-starrer.

Mrunal expressed her admiration for the dedication and hard work of the technicians and actors involved in bringing the vision to life.

“It is an honour to be part of such a prestigious project," she added.

The film features an extensive star cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles, and is set in the post-apocalyptic world of 2898 AD.

According to reports, 'Kalki 2898 AD' is all set to become the first mega-hit of 2024, having collected Rs 625 crore globally.

It crossed the Rs 600 crore mark at the worldwide box office on July 1, according to film trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

The film is set to become the year's first blockbuster once it reaches Rs 800 crore.

Mrunal had earlier shared that she took less than a moment to say 'yes' for her cameo in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’.

"When I was approached for 'Kalki', I didn’t even take a moment to say yes,” she said.

The actress was last seen on the big screen in 'The Family Star', directed by Parasuram, which centres around Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal.

Her upcoming projects include 'Pooja Meri Jaan', which also stars Huma Qureshi and Vijay Raaz. Directed by Navjot Gulati, the film revolves around a girl named Pooja who is being stalked.

