‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’: Ranvir Shorey calls Shivani a ‘sadist’, says she loves it when people fight

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) Amid the prevailing tension in the house, contestants Ranvir Shorey, Armaan Malik, and Sai Ketan Rao took a moment to discuss all the fights that have been taking place in the show.

During their candid conversation, which will be showcased in the upcoming episode, Ranvir expressed his views on fellow housemate Shivani Kumari, accusing her of finding enjoyment in the disputes among the other contestants.

He pointed out how she seemed pleased during a small spat between social media personality Lovekesh Kataria and Sana Makbul in the kitchen earlier that morning.

Ranvir went on to tag Shivani as a sadist, implying that she takes delight in the conflicts that arise in the house.

In the previous episode, Ranvir and Shivani engaged in a heated exchange over who was more shameless. It happened as Shivani accused Ranvir of witnessing the prank involving Sana Sultan’s stuffed toy, Sheru, without intervening.

Shivani had called Ranvir a liar, to which a visibly angry Ranvir was heard telling her that she “needs to stop making false comments” about him.

He then questioned her about why she touched other people's belongings.

Ranvir then labeled Shivani as "besharam", to which she called him the same.

Prior to entering the show, Ranvir, who is known for his roles in films such as 'Jism', 'Mithya', 'Bheja Fry', 'Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd', 'Singh Is Kinng', and 'Tiger 3', told IANS that he hopes to get good acting assignments after 'Bigg Boss OTT 3', hosted by Anil Kapoor.

"I don't think I will be doing a reality show immediately after this, but in this business, you can't be sure because a lot of things depend on what you are getting as an actor,” he said.

The actor added: "As an actor, you are not consistently getting good work. So, I am hoping to get good acting assignments after this and go back to my main job, which is acting. So, there is no plan yet to get into any reality show.”

'Bigg Boss OTT 3' airs on JioCinema Premium.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.